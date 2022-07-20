Former colleagues remember late actor Busisiwe Lurayi as a stellar performer

Actor Busisiwe Lurayi has been remembered for her stellar performances both on the theatre stage and on-screen during a memorial service held in her honour at the Market Theatre on Tuesday afternoon.

Industry colleagues friends and family battled to hold back the tears as a montage of the actor’s stage moments played in the background, while speakers elaborated on the 37-year-old’s illustrious career in the arts.

Meanwhile, her friends have described Lurayi as a giver, a career who was also fierce and determined.