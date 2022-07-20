Former colleagues remember late actor Busisiwe Lurayi as a stellar performer
Actor Busisiwe Lurayi has been remembered for her stellar performances both on the theatre stage and on-screen during a memorial service held in her honour at the Market Theatre on Tuesday afternoon.
Industry colleagues friends and family battled to hold back the tears as a montage of the actor’s stage moments played in the background, while speakers elaborated on the 37-year-old’s illustrious career in the arts.
Meanwhile, her friends have described Lurayi as a giver, a career who was also fierce and determined.
A memorial service for late actor Busisiwe Mokoena Lurayi is being held at the Market Theatre this afternoon. Lurayi passed away last week. MS #RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/XVmhRfD6fVEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2022
A one-of-a-kind performer who poured her heart into each role and interrogated every script - that’s how Thuli Thabete described the late award-winning actor, Lurayi, from their days on local TV production, City Ses La.
"How many of us actors can be a triple threat? uBusisiwe a singer, a dancer, an actor," Thabete said.
Actor Warren Masemola said that Lurayi was invested in showing the world South Africa's talent as he battled to hold back the tears.
#RIPBusiLurayi James Ngcobo speaks of the love Busi Lurayi shared with her father, Freddie Mokoena. Mokoena is the one who discovered his lifeless daughter on Sunday,10 July 2022. Ngcobo also speaks about Lurayis audition he says: prepare a contract Ive found Nina Simone MS pic.twitter.com/roxf6ZHRulEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2022
"I'm not OK. I will always carry you artistically, I will always carry you in my heart. I will keep the fire burning," he said.
Earlier, Lurayi’s manager at Eye Media said that Lurayi’s passing came as the actor had projects booked until the next year.
Lurayi will be laid to rest on Wednesday.