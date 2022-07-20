Dispirited & disillusioned, jobless Genadendal residents give up on work search
Unemployment is at a record high and many people in the area are at home with no jobs.
GENADENDAL - Despite the rising costs of food and fuel, many residents in the Overberg district in the Western Cape say that they have given up on finding a job.
The citizens say they are tired of sending their CVs and not receiving feedback from employers.
South Africa currently has an unemployment rate of 34.5% and things are not looking good for the people of the Overberg.
The Johannes family in Genadendal said that they had given up on finding a job.
All adult family members have been without a job for the past four years.
An emotional Christian Johannes said that he was at the point of giving up.
"When you go to sleep at night you can’t sleep, you can’t even close your eyes, you can’t sleep. And when you sleep, you stand up four or five times at night," he said.
#Unemployment #Overberg John Uguwyn has been without a job for years. GLS pic.twitter.com/0IGhy2TL98EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2022
He said that he could not provide for his family.
"I’ve got two kids - the one is grade 10, the one is grade 11, just went to high school this year. How do you tell a kid at that age daddy’s got no bread nor even butter at home, where you don’t even have salt in your house? I am serious when I’m saying that, not even salt in your house. What do you do then? There’s no way you can look at your son nor your wife in their eyes," Johannes said.
The 37-year-old said that he was praying for a miracle and would keep on pushing on.
Community members of the Overberg district have called on government to give them land so that they can put food on their tables.
Christian Johannes (37) has been without a job for four years, despite having qualifications to work in the agricultural sector.
He's urged government to give him land in the Genadendal area.
"Like for instance, if I can get 10 hectares, I can basically employ 20 people. Seasonally, I can employ 80-100 people and then during that time I can do with 60-40 people. I need to plant, I need to work the grounds but there is no way that it comes here," he said.
He said that this was the only way that he would survive and help other unemployed people put food on their tables.