Dispirited & disillusioned, jobless Genadendal residents give up on work search

Unemployment is at a record high and many people in the area are at home with no jobs.

GENADENDAL - Despite the rising costs of food and fuel, many residents in the Overberg district in the Western Cape say that they have given up on finding a job.

The citizens say they are tired of sending their CVs and not receiving feedback from employers.

South Africa currently has an unemployment rate of 34.5% and things are not looking good for the people of the Overberg.

The Johannes family in Genadendal said that they had given up on finding a job.

All adult family members have been without a job for the past four years.

An emotional Christian Johannes said that he was at the point of giving up.

"When you go to sleep at night you can’t sleep, you can’t even close your eyes, you can’t sleep. And when you sleep, you stand up four or five times at night," he said.