Denosa members set to march to Makhura’s office over non-payment of salaries

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the nursing union Denosa in Gauteng are expected to march to the premier’s office on Wednesday morning over the non-payment of salaries among other issues.

The union said that some of its members had not been paid for at least four months now.

Denosa claims that Gauteng Health Department chief financial officer, Lerato Madyo, is to blame and must vacate her position immediately.

They said that Madyo has also failed to pay for supplies and suppliers which has negatively impacted on various hospitals, including patients.

Nurses from different healthcare facilities across the province affiliated with Denosa said that they would protest on Wednesday morning, angry at a number of issues.

The demonstration which is expected to start in Braamfontein will be supported by trade union Cosatu and will see Denosa’s leadership hand over a memorandum of demands to representatives from the premier’s office, Treasury as well as the Health Department.

The union’s Simphiwe Gada said that there were vacant posts which had not been filled, yet nurses were available.

He said that the food supply issue also continued to affect many facilities.

"We are not happy about how things are happening in the Department of Health - the issues of insourcing security have not been resolved, we continue having safety challenges in our facilities those are among the issues that we will be raising," Gada said.

They want an increase in the budget allocation for the Health Department and more student nurses to be employed.