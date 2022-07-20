ConCourt dismisses bid for authorities to re-allocate SAPS resources in WC

The application was brought on the back of a landmark 2018 judgment, which for the first time in South Africa’s jurisprudence, recognised poverty as a ground for unfair discrimination.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application to effectively force the authorities to come up with a plan to re-allocate police resources in the Western Cape.

The application was brought on the back of a landmark 2018 judgment, which for the first time in South Africa’s jurisprudence, recognised poverty as a ground for unfair discrimination; and saw the Equality Court find the current system for allocating these crucial resources, unfairly discriminated against black and poor people in the province.

However, the Equality Court didn’t make a ruling on the issue of remedy or what was to be done about the situation and instead said it would hear submissions on this aspect on a future date to be arranged with all the parties.

But four years later and despite several attempts from the applicants in the case, the Social Justice Coalition and Equal Education, that hearing has still not been set down.

Eventually last year, the Social Justice Coalition and Equal Education took their fight to the Constitutional Court, lodging an application for leave to appeal what it deemed to be the Equality Court’s constructive refusal to grant a remedy.

The application was, however, dismissed on Tuesday with the Constitutional Court finding it didn’t have the requisite jurisdiction to grant the relief they were seeking.

Acting Justice David Unterhalter, who penned the apex court’s majority judgment, expressed his own concerns that poor and black communities in the Western Cape have been discriminated against and had not, after so long, been provided with a remedy by the Equality Court.

Essentially, though, his judgment found the matter was technically still pending before the Equality Court and in an absent final decision from that court, the Constitutional Court couldn’t hear an appeal.

What was required, he said, was an application to the Equality Court, brought urgently if there were grounds, “setting out the infringement of the applicants’ rights and requiring the presiding judge to convene his court”.

The Constitutional Court also has had some harsh words for the Equality Court.

But Unterhalter said the applicants were entitled to have the issue of remedy determined and that the Equality Court had “unconscionably delayed” doing so was also clear.

He said the presiding Equality Court judge’s failure to convene was to be deprecated.