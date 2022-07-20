CoJ hopes to solve service delivery issues with Smart City Innovation Challenge Each of the four winners will receive R500,000 and an opportunity to pilot their solutions with the city’s departments or entities. City of Johannesburg

Smart City Innovation Challenge JOHANNESBURG – Every week there are reports of service delivery protests across the country. If you go to social media on a daily basis, someone is posting about how their city, town, village or township is falling apart. South Africans are frustrated with power cuts, crime, potholes, water leaks, illegal businesses, illegal dumping, squatter camps and gender-based violence. And frustrated community members continuously say it appears that very little is being done by the authorities. The Smart City Innovation Challenge was started to find and support digital technology solutions addressing urban and community challenges faced by the city and its citizens. #JoburgFuture #JoburgInnovates #WeServeJoburg pic.twitter.com/Oe8cl8JoMU Jolidee Matongo (@matongo_jolidee) January 27, 2021 To try to find solutions for social and service delivery issues in Johannesburg the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) started a yearly Smart City Innovation Challenge where they search for digital technology solutions to help citizens stay connected and allow businesses, citizens and public administrations to find ways to respond faster and in a more integrated way to both crisis situations and daily life. The city recently announced four winners and Eyewitness News spoke to Nelson Sekgota, the Tshimologong Makerspace manager and project manager for the City of Johannesburg Smart City Innovation Challenge, about the Innovation Challenge. The winners are Arthur Mahlangu from microenterprise digital assistance company QH Consultants, Nivarshnee Ramparsard from anti-theft and infrastructure protection Internet of Things (IoT) company Iconix Engineering, Thulani Khumalo from IoT smart sewerage technology company Technological Plumbing Solutions, and fleet tracking and municipal services monitoring company Graf-in Tech. Just three days to go till will officially announce our Smart City Innovation Challenge Winners! heres a look at the service delivery solutions our four finalists are tackling #CojSmartCityChallange ^NS pic.twitter.com/JN4XiLzmno City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 24, 2022

"We have just selected four winners for this year's City of Johannesburg Smart City Innovation Challenge, and each startup is walking away with a R500,000 grant and a piloting opportunity with the city's department or entity. The pilot hosting departments for this year's Innovation Challenge is the Department of Economic Development, Johannesburg Water and Pikitup. Pilots will run for 6 to 12 months, which is sufficient time for the startups to test their assumptions and technology in a real environment. Wits Tshimologong Precinct, an implementation partner to the city in this initiative, has offered the founders co-working space membership and will be offering them business and technical mentorship to ensure maximum results for the pilot phase," said Sekgota.

The challenge is said to help citizens stay connected and allow businesses, citizens and public administrations to find ways to respond faster and in a more integrated way to both crisis situations and daily life.

"We are on the second instalment of the City of Johannesburg Smart City Innovation Challenge, with four winners for this year's challenge preparing to pilot with three city departments or entities, namely the Department of Economic Development, Johannesburg Water and Pikitup. Last year, we had one startup discontinue its business after winning the challenge and the city is finalising a piloting opportunity for the second winner. Both startups received an R100,000 grant," Sekgota explained.

This was a collaboration with Wits University’s Tshimologong (Setswana for “new beginnings”) Innovation Precinct to find and develop digital technology solutions that respond to urban and community challenges.

"We are constantly looking at ways to make it better and more impactful. We currently focus on startups owned by South African youth, with preference given to previously disadvantaged founders, women and people living with disabilities. Maybe as we continue growing we will include high schools."

According to the City of Johannesburg, the solutions need to accelerate service delivery, improve the liveability and safety of the city and enhance operational efficiencies aimed at maximising the use of technology to empower residents and to find solutions to Joburg’s most pressing issues.

"We strongly believe that previously disadvantaged and young founders are capable of building technology that can help solve some of the pressing challenges faced by the city and its residents. We are encouraged when we receive quality applications from many startups proposing smart city solutions that leverage emerging or Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies like Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, data science, drones and blockchain. We are also encouraged when city departments and entities see value in what the innovators proposed and offer them a piloting opportunity, another indication that we are on the right path."