Casac: Concerning that Ramaphosa missed deadline for Phala Phala response

JOHANNESBURG - Pressure is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give an explanation to the acting Public Protector about what exactly happened during the break-in at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has subpoenaed Ramaphosa to respond to questions about the burglary.

On Tuesday, her office said that Ramaphosa did not respond to the allegations by the extended deadline of 18 July and had instead requested a further extension but she has denied this.

The president has argued that he will answer at the appropriate time and due process must be allowed to take its course but Gcaleka wants answers now.

Executive secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac), Lawson Naidoo: "He made a clear commitment that he would cooperate with law enforcement investigations and other formal investigations into the matter and it is therefore concerning that the president has failed to meet a deadline that he himself set in seeking an extension in responding to questions from the office of the Public Protector."