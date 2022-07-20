Busi Lurayi's father likens her to a crocodile

Freddie Mokoena made time – as he finalised arrangements for Lurayi’s funeral – to address mourners at a memorial service that was held in Newtown for the award-winning actor on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Remembering his daughter, Freddie Mokoena likened late actor Busi Lurayi to her family’s totem – the crocodile – and apologised to anyone she may have offended with her fierceness.

Mokoena made time – as he finalised arrangements for Lurayi’s funeral – to address mourners at a memorial service that was held in Newtown for the award-winning actor on Tuesday.

Friends and family remembered Lurayi as a doting mother, a loving friend and an amazing cook among her many talents.

The 37-year-old will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Echoing speakers that spoke before him, Mokoena said Lurayi was grounded and anchored in her spirituality.

He said much of what she achieved in her young life was through her relentless determination.

"For those, she rubbed badly, I apologise but don’t think she did it purposely, she wanted to claim her space. Your industry is brutal and I told her never to accept anything that didn’t go well with her.”

Mokoena said although many may remember his daughter as brave, she was, in fact, fearful but courageous.

A montage of Lurayi’s stage performances in plays including Four Women, where she played the role of Nina Simone, served as the backdrop of the ceremony.

So did a snippet of her performance as Tumi in the Netflix series_ How to Ruin Christmas_.

Her family has described as "bittersweet" the announcement of her nomination for best actress in the TV comedy category at the South African Film and Television Awards.

Lurayi was found unresponsive at her home by her father, last week, with the cause of her death still unknown.

She is survived by her daughter Ayana.