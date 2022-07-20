As events return, CT officials looking at positive impact it'll have on economy

The Mother City is set to host events like the upcoming Formula E, which officials say will have a positive impact on the local economy.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has highlighted the positive economic spinoffs as more social and sporting events are returning to the metro.

Cape Town International Airport has this past month processed more than 30,000 passengers daily.

Domestic and international passenger numbers have also recovered to almost 80% in May, compared to the same period in 2019.

Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, James Vos, stressed that aviation was a key industry for Cape Town’s continued economic growth.

"I have a front-row seat serving on the city's special events committee where consideration is given for events, sponsorships and applications," Vos said.

On the sporting front, Vos said that the city was set to host the Sevens Rugby World Cup and the Masters Hockey World Cup, while Cape Town would host the Netball World Cup next year.

"I am excited to share that we have an awesome events line-up coming to Cape Town. This makes me very happy as events and exhibitions have a direct and positive financial impact on businesses and their exposure in the tourism sector," Vos said.