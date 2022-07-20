ANC's disciplinary committee upholds suspension of 6 Mpumalanga PEC members

The six including, Nkomazi Mayor Johan Mkhatshwa, ignored ANC councillor selection process outcomes, which recommended Phindile Magagula as the preferred mayoral candidate.

JOHANNESBURG - The recently reconfigured African National Congress (ANC) national disciplinary committee is flexing its muscles, reaffirming a decision by the Mpumalanga provincial executive to expel six members.

The group, including Nkomazi Mayor Johan Mkhatshwa and council speaker Siphiwe Mashele, ignored ANC councillor selection process outcomes, which recommended Phindile Magagula as the preferred mayoral candidate.

Working with the Economic Freedom Fighters, the council saw Mkhatshwa return to the helm as mayor.

The ANC in Mpumalanga revoked their membership in March but the decision was challenged with the national structure.

ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa has already written to the municipal manager in Nkomazi.

This following a letter signed off by Dr Ralph Mgijima, who now heads up the ANC NDC.

The former Public Service Commission boss is one of the recent additions made to the committee with the aim of properly dealing with wayward ANC members.

Chirwa said now that the decision to expel the six had been upheld, the ANC would replenish its list with two PR councillors already in the wings and two other municipalities preparing for by-elections.

“Then go back to the council and elect Mayor Sindile Magagula, whom the ANC has entrusted with the responsibility of changing the lives of the people in Nkomazi.”

He said the ANC was awaiting a council date to put forward its initial pick for mayor in Nkomazi.