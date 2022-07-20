ANC provincial structures to host memorial services for late Jessie Duarte.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial structures will start hosting memorial services from Wednesday to celebrate the life of its late deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte.

The 68-year-old died over the weekend after battling cancer.

She was laid to rest according to Muslim rites on Sunday.

The ANC's national structure will host its official memorial service on Thursday.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said that several other events had been scheduled as well.

"On Wednesday 20 July 2022, a number of national executive committee members, including other veterans of our struggle for liberation, as well as other comrades of Comrade Jessie Duarte will be conducting services reflecting on the life and times of this gallant freedom fighter," Mabe said.