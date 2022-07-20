A 540-megawatt solar and battery power project to be constructed in NC

The energy plant, which will be set up in Kenhardt, will be one of the largest of its kind to be constructed globally.

CAPE TOWN - A 540-megawatt solar and battery power project is set for construction in the Northern Cape.

Norwegian renewable energy company, Scatec is developing the project under the government's Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

The solar energy plant, of just over R16 billion, will also feature a battery storage capacity of 225 MW power.

Sub-Saharan Africa General Manager for Scatec - Jan Fourie, said the project will provide 150 MW dispatchable power - under a 20-year power purchase agreement to the Kenhardt region.

Fourie said that this is a big step in the procurement of renewable energy.

"Hopefully once we've got this up and running we can prove to the world that this is really something that South Africa should grab with both arms and do more of."

Fourie added that plant components such as cables and transformers will be sourced locally, while inverters and batteries will be imported.

More than 3,000 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase of the project - which will take around 15 months to complete and for electricity to be tapped into the grid.

More than 1 million solar panels will be used to construct this plant.

Fourie said more than the required number of solar panels will be installed to buffer the impact of fluctuating annual weather patterns.

“We’ve got 150 megawatts of dispatchable power, but we installed 540 worth of solar modules and we got 325 megawatt 1.1 gigawatt hours’ worth of storage.”