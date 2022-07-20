33 Prasa officials suspended over R3.5bn Swifambo tender investigation

11 Prasa officials have resigned after being implicated in investigations into a R3.5 billion locomotives tender, while 33 have been suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven officials working at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) have resigned after being implicated in investigations into a R3.5 billion locomotives tender.

This was revealed by Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane during a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The contract was issued to ANC-linked Swifambo Rail Leasing in 2013 when Lucky Montana was still the chief executive officer at the state-owned entity - to supply locomotives to Prasa.

It was found to be corrupt and tailor-made for the company by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2018.

Director of the now-liquidated rail leasing company - Auswell Mashaba admitted to state capture commission chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo last year that he paid the ANC R80 million after securing the R3.5 billion tender from Prasa.

Ramatlakane said at least 44 staff members are implicated in the deal including the 11 that resigned.

“33 of them remerge. All 33 of them as we speak have been suspended and they are going through, each of them, disciplinary proceedings on the basis of the magnitude of the role they play in the awarding of the Swifambo contract."

Prasa acting CEO David Mphelo said investigations into 19 of the 33 staff members have been concluded and so far only one person has been fired, with a few having been found not guilty.

BEEFING UP SECURITY

Speaking at the press briefing, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has committed to ensuring that more than half of South Africa's rail networks will be operational within three months.

Prasa is among the many state-owned entities that have been affected by crime and vandalism during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This resulted in train services coming to a halt with only 17 out of country’s 40 railway services operational.

Mbalula said they have since budgeted R52 billion for the rehabilitation of 10 corridors with work expected to be finalised by October this year.

“As we recover the line, we introduce security and at the same time, there will be a passing out parade of some train security of Prasa. We have also brought in security in terms of insourcing, we are also bringing in private companies.”

Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said they had hired 3,100 security officers as part of the plan to get the country’s trains back on track.