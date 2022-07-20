1 lucky PowerBall player in SA celebrating nearly R100m jackpot win

The lucky winner, who is yet to be identified, won a total jackpot of R99,983,308.10 in Tuesday night's draw.

The lucky winner, who is yet to be identified, won a total jackpot of R99,983,308.10.

The winner matched all five of the numbers and the PowerBall from the draw. The winning numbers were: 14, 18, 29, 46, 47 and the PowerBall was 16.

While quite a large win, it doesn't crack the top 10 largest jackpots won in South Africa.

The biggest win was seen in 2019, when a Cape Town man claimed a jackpot of R232,131,750.69. He'd spent R22.50 on his ticket.

The second-biggest win was R158 million, which was won on 27 July 2021. The winner was a resident from the North West province.

In July 2020, a KwaZulu-Natal man won R153,466,150.39, the third-biggest win in South Africa's PowerBall history.

The tenth-biggest PowerBall jackpot in SA was R110 million.