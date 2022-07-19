Magaqa murder trial postponed again as defence lawyer asks for more details

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has heard a lawyer for three of the four accused, advocate Shane Matthews is not ready to proceed.

DURBAN - There's been yet another postponement in the trial looking into the murder of ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday heard a lawyer for three of the four accused, advocate Shane Matthews, is not ready to proceed.

He's requesting more details from the State and wants his own private ballistics expert to look into the firearm used in the shooting, but that expert is currently overseas.

Tuesday’s proceedings started with the lawyer for accused number one, three and four telling the court he needed further particulars in the matter.

“All the reports and memorandums are concerning and as a result of examination three cases and firearms connected to this case, all photograph measurements, results in any testing performed, exhibit cartridge cases and firearms connected to this case....”

The State has agreed to provide the documents by next week.

Judge Kate Pillay has postponed the matter to next week.