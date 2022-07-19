Rising cases of drug dealing turning Voorstekraal & Genadendal into crime havens

The community of Voorstekraal says that what once was a crime free area has now seen an increase in crime.

VOORSTEKRAAL - Community members of Voorstekraal and Genadendal say more and more drug dealers are setting up shop in their communities.

Members say that there’s been an increase in drug dealing and they see it every day.

Scared community members told Eyewitness News that they need help.

The community of Voorstekraal says that what once was a crime-free area has now seen an increase in crime.

#MandelaDay #67minutes local PR Counclillor and members of the community in Voorstekraal in the Overberg district is rebuilding and painting a house. The house was damaged in a recent fire. GLS pic.twitter.com/pW05xXvMpm EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2022

This citizen did not want to be named out of the fear of her life.

"Well the problem in our community is, I think, it’s unemployment. Lately, the crime rate has risen. The police are actually trying their best to assist, but I think we should get more people should help us with this," she said.

She said that more and more teenagers were using drugs.

"Some of them come from outside of our areas and they start their little things," the community member said.

While they thank police in the area for their assistance, there are calls for more boots on the ground.