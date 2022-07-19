Proteas netball star Karla Pretorius to return to action after maternity leave

Karla Pretorius gave birth to her first child earlier this year and will rejoin her Australian club, the Sunshine Coast Lightning, for the 2023 season.

JOHANNESBURG - South African netball star Karla Pretorius is set for a comeback after taking time away from the game for maternity leave.

The club is excited to have the world-class defender back in the ranks for the new Suncorp Super Netball season and they have committed to assisting the Proteas star on and off the court as she makes her return.

"We take great pride at Sunshine Coast Lightning in supporting Karla through her pregnancy, particularly keeping her connected to the club from South Africa, and now assisting with her return to professional netball and Australia," Sunshine Coast Lightning CEO Danielle Smith said.

Pretorius is an invaluable member of the Lightning family. She was one of the original players when the club was formed in 2016 and captained the side in the 2021 season. She was also part of the 2017 and 2018 premiership title-winning teams, winning the Most Valuable Player prize in the 2017 Grand Final.

"The ability of a world-class player like Karla to understand the game and when to have impact that drives success is something that is naturally built over time and comes with experience. As a person, leader and netballer, having Karla back in our team will strengthen all areas of our club and on-court performance," Lightning head coach Kylee Byrne said.

Pretorius is looking forward to rejoining the team and being back in Australia.

"It is a big challenge laying ahead in returning to play, but one that excites me. I also know I have a lot of support in doing so," she said.