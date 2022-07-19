Probe into cash-in-transit heist in Soweto under way

The exact details of the incident, which took place earlier on Tuesday, are still sketchy.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a cash-in-transit heist in Orlando, Soweto, where it is reported that a number of unknown suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police have also not confirmed any other details around the heist, but some investigators were deployed to the scene.

Residents told Eyewitness News they lived in fear and were still in shock, trying to make sense of what transpired.

The G4S cash vehicle, which was bombed, is still on the scene with just half of the vehicle left as the other parts are scattered along the road.

There is a BMW grey sedan a few meters away from the bombed cash-in-transit van, which is alleged to have been the one used for the heist.

Three homes nearby the scene have visible bullet holes on the walls, one of the houses is now left with no windows on the side facing the crime scene.