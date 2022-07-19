Go

Motsoeneng loses bid for leave to appeal R11.5m unlawfully obtained from SABC

The former SABC COO was ordered by the high court to pay R11.5 million, which he obtained unlawfully.

FILE: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal a High Court’s ruling against him has been dismissed.

He was ordered by the High Court to pay R11.5 million, which he obtained unlawfully.

This comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the national broadcaster approached the courts to recover money that Motsoeneng had benefitted from during his time at the SABC.

Motsoeneng must still pay back the money.

That is the judgment from the High Court after Motsoeneng had initially been ordered last year December to return the money that the SABC’s board had approved, which have since been declared as unlawful and invalid payments.

A judgment was made that Motsoeneng had to pay the money within seven days with interest at the rate of 15.5%.

The former SABC boss’s career at the corporation was marred by controversy that culminated in his sacking in 2017.

The SIU has welcomed the court ruling.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA