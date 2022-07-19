Motsoeneng loses bid for leave to appeal R11.5m unlawfully obtained from SABC

The former SABC COO was ordered by the high court to pay R11.5 million, which he obtained unlawfully.

CAPE TOWN - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application for leave to appeal a High Court’s ruling against him has been dismissed.

This comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the national broadcaster approached the courts to recover money that Motsoeneng had benefitted from during his time at the SABC.