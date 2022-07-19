Mkhwebane justifies removing Magashule, Zwane in Vrede report

Parliament on Tuesday heard from former senior investigator, Tebogo Kekana on how the public protector allegedly instructed the removal of implicated politicians in the investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane have sought to argue that there was nothing untoward about removing the names of politicians from the Vrede Dairy Farm report.

Parliament on Tuesday heard from former senior investigator, Tebogo Kekana, on how the Public Protector allegedly instructed the removal of implicated politicians in the investigation.

The probe was into the looting of millions in the farm project, which was meant to benefit black farmers.

The report is among a series of Mkhwebane's investigations that have been invalidated by the courts.

During his cross-examination, Kekana revealed how Mkhwebane - through executive manager Reginald Ndou - instructed the removal of Ace Magashule’s name, who was Free State premier and former minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

But Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has questioned whether this was really odd.

Kekana said after the instructions from Ndou, Mkhwebane called a meeting where she instructed the removal of material information from the report.

Mpofu said he planned on disproving these allegations by Kekana.

DISCLOSING CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION

Kekana has admitted that he was charged for the unauthorised disclosure of confidential information but he was not found guilty of dishonesty.

He said although the outcome of a disciplinary hearing indicated that he was dishonest in disclosing the private information, the finding by the chairperson in the hearing was not true.

The cross-examination has also touched on the suspended Mkhwebane's instruction to change the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank and the Constitution.

Kekana was asked about Mkhwebane's suggestion to rope in an economist to motivate the nationalisation of the bank.

“My understanding is that we had to take something from [Stephen] Goodson’s books… There was some talk that we would get an opinion from an economist,” he replied.