Methanol detected in Enyobeni Tavern victims, EC govt officials reveal

JOHANNESBURG - Government officials in the Eastern Cape said that they have detected methanol in the bodies of 21 teenagers who were found dead at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London late last month.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source. It’s not meant for drinking.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, deputy director-general in the Eastern Cape Health Department, Litha Matiwane, said that they were still trying to establish how the deceased came into contact with methanol.

He said, however, that lab results had ruled out the possibility that the deceased died as a result of a stampede or over-consumption of alcohol.