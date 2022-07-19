GDE, Orlando East parents in meeting after pupils, teachers barred from school

It's reported that some members of the school governing body have called for the removal of the principal over the dilapidated state of the school and other concerns.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials from the Gauteng Education Department are locked in a meeting with parents and community leaders at the Job Rathebe Secondary School in Orlando East, Soweto after pupils and teachers were barred from entering the school premises on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that they were called to the scene after a pupil was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that on arrival, they discovered that it was in fact a toy gun.

"Police were called to one of the schools in Orlando this morning. We proceeded to the school, when we arrived we found that the learner was having a toy gun, so we then called the family. We warned the learner and we've confiscated that toy gun."