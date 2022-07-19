Gcaleka rejects Ramaphosa’s bid for new extension to respond to Phala Phala saga

The president sent his request on 15 July, which was denied on 18 July. He now has seven days to respond to the questions as the Chapter 9 institution invokes its subpoena powers in line with Section 7.4(a) of the Public Protector’s Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request for yet another extension in responding to questions in an ongoing investigation into the Phala Phala farm break-in saga.

The president sent his request on 15 July, which was denied on 18 July. He now has seven days to respond to the questions as the Chapter 9 institution invokes its subpoena powers in line with Section 7.4(a) of the Public Protector’s Act.

Ramaphosa was initially meant to respond to the questions sent to him by now suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 22 June but had been given an extension until Monday.



Gcaleka’s office said the president was informed of its decision to reject his request on Monday.



The president is accused of covering up the alleged theft of millions of dollars at his home along with the kidnapping and torture of the alleged suspects.



Ramaphosa’s decision to remain mum as questions mount over the alleged theft of millions of foreign currency at his farm have hit a wall.

An attempt to get yet another extension from the Public Protector’s office have failed, he now has a week to provide some answers to the Phala Phala saga.

Some of the answers the Chapter 9 institution is looking to get include, whether the president contravened any of the Parliament’s code of ethics or legal obligation imposed on him.

He must also provide information on whether or not he had any financial interests at the Limpopo-based farm and if it was registered in his name or that of any of the companies he had stakes in.



Mkhwebane also wanted to know how much was stolen, recovered, along with when and where it was found.

The president will now have a week to answer all 31 questions put to him.