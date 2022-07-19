Gauteng police hunting suspects behind murder of 2 security guards in Soweto

Officials said that one of the guards was at work closing a local butchery in White City when five unknown men approached him, shot and disarmed him.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng are looking for suspects behind the killing of two security officers who were shot in separate incidents in Soweto on Monday.

Officials said that one of the guards was at work closing a local butchery in White City when five unknown men approached him, shot and disarmed him.

They then fled the scene.

Following that incident, the same group of men met another guard who was on his way home from work whom they also shot and killed.

It's reported that the second victim did not have a firearm with him.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said that the suspects were still at large.

"The suspects are unknown at this stage and police will be investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting incidents. Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to report at any police station or on the Crimestop line at 08600 10111 or via MySAPS app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential."