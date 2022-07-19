Failure to prosecute Guptas not an option - ID's Johnson

Head of the Investigative Directorate, Advocate Andrea Johnson, said that they were prioritising prosecutions as the overall corruption picture was immense.

Johnson has been responding to accusations that the process to prosecute those implicated in corruption has been too slow.

She said that there had been buy-in and collaboration from law enforcement agencies and they were looking at certain cases to start with.

"To that end, one has to then decide which are the most impactful prosecutions and are impactful prosecutions of necessity throwing an entire book at the accused and should we not charge them for that which we can and not small charges, high impact charges but charges that can be brought as speedily as possible," Johnson said.

There has been mounting pressure and questions about whether the Gupta brothers would be extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to this country.

Johnson said that they were on track to meet the extradition deadline.

"We are going to adhere to the 60 days, the correct Guptas have been arrested, we have no only had that assurance, we have confirmation from the UAE authorities and our paperwork is ready and we are ready to go," Johnson said.

Johnson said that her department needed to rely on good faith from the UAE that bank information and other evidence would be sent in the quest to prosecute the Guptas.

She said that her department has been speaking to the UAE officials.

"We've made the request and we hope the material we require will come back. It is absolutely crucial. Of course, if we don't get it we're going to have to work with what we have. Will that be sufficient? We'll have to assess at the end of the day," the Investigative Directorate head said.

Turning to corruption at state-owned entities, Johnson said that this was extensive, especially at Transnet.

"If you look at the SOEs, for example, and when I take Transnet, make no mistake, one thinks you know what happens, you have no idea how many aspects of Transnet, how many components of Transnet were actually looted and it will take years for these things to be fixed," Johnson said.

Johnson said that failure to prosecute the Guptas and others was not an option.

"I cannot afford to fail, if that's the answer, I really cannot afford to fail. Of course, I'd have to fall on my sword as we all have to do but what I'm doing, I'm doing what I'm able to do, I've put myself out there as saying this is what I have to do. I'm not stopping to ponder about what I cannot do," she said.