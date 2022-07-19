Don Mattera remembered as a patriot, activist who cared deeply for his community

The iconic poet and author Don Mattera was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg on Monday night, according to Muslim rites.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's iconic poet and author Don Mattera has been remembered by many as a patriot and activist who deeply cared for his community.

Mattera was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg on Monday night, according to Muslim rites.

The 86-year-old passed away on Monday after falling ill for some time.

Authors, poets and other artists were among those who gathered to mourn the life and times of Bra Don, as he was affectionately known.

Family and friends offered their last respects and prayers at Mattera's home in Protea North, with relatives periodically sharing reassuring hugs.

Muslim men carried the coffin out of the veteran's home while offering prayers.

Materra’s daughter, Snowy, who was visibly distraught during the conversation said that her father was tired during the days leading up to his death.

"A few weeks ago my dad was very ill and I could see him pray and I asked him what are you praying for, what is it that you want and he just said I'm tired and I'm in a lot of pain," she said.

While Mattera has been laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery tributes continue to pour in for the poetry giant.