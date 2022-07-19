Go

Deputy transport minister loses 6 family members in car accident

It's understood that the family was travelling on the N11 between Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal when they were involved in a car accident between a bakkie and a sedan on Sunday night.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga is in mourning following the tragic passing of her son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren on Sunday night.

So confirmed the Department of Transport in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Deputy Minister's family was travelling on the N11 between Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal where it is believed they were involved in a car accident between a bakkie and a sedan," said the department.

Chikunga, added the transport department, was travelling to KwaZulu-Natal to identify the mortal remains of her loved ones and to get to the bottom of the accident.

The deputy minister has asked for privacy until more details emerge.

