CT police arrest 2 suspects for hijacking truck with appliances worth R1m

CAPE TOWN - Two suspected household appliance thieves have been arrested by Cape Town police.

They were travelling in a hijacked truck, which was carrying the cargo valued at around R1 million.

Officers acted on a tip-off that the vehicle was travelling from Strand on Monday.

SAPS spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said that police followed the truck to Paarl, where the suspects were apprehended.

They also swooped on a car that was escorting the truck at the time.

"Two males were arrested and detained on charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle as well as the possession of presumed stolen property comprising of electronic equipment and household appliances," Swartbooi said.