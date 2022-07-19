Crime is shifting from the Cape metro area to our rural towns - Safety MEC Allen

Figures show that 47% of known drug houses were in rural areas in the Western Cape. This is according to the provincial government.

Authorities have vowed to protect the members of the Overberg District.

Various law enforcement agencies say that they will crack down on drug dealers and gang violence in Voorstekraal, Genadendal and Greyton.

Over the last six months, various arrests have been made.

But community members are urging police to act faster to keep their communities safe.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said that arrests had been made.

"Greyton is served by Genadendal SAPS, this office can confirm that eight drug related arrests were made in the policing precinct. Drug-related crimes is a top priority in the Western Cape and police are busy with operations to curb the possession and distribution in our communities," Twigg said.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said that crime was shifting to smaller towns.

"We have seen that in terms of the known drug houses in the Western Cape - 47% is situated in our rural areas, which is then a clear indication that crime is shifting from the Cape metro area to our rural towns," Allen said.

He said that there was a massive police under-resourcing issue in rural areas.