Cosatu’s Losi: ANC must get its house in order before 2024 national elections

Losi was speaking at the South African clothing and textile workers union second central committee gathering in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said their alliance partner, the African National Congress (ANC), must get its house in order and must clean out the rot before the national government elections in 2024.

Losi said the ANC must not elect corrupt leaders as this may lead to it losing its supporters.

She said the country’s economic demise was due to poor leadership decisions, which led to the high unemployment rate.

Losi has, however, encouraged union members not to give up on the ANC: “Some members from our movement chose to steal everything. Now we have a choice - we can allow for the ANC to die or we can go to our ANC branches and ensure the elected cadres are not crooks.”

The Cosatu president said the ANC must do soul searching ahead of its elective conference and cleanse itself if it wanted to remain in power beyond 2024.