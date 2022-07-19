Cele hits back at those criticising the police's crime-fighting ability

Police Minister Bheki Cele went on a scathing attack against authorities in the Western Cape who have suggested that the running of police is in better hands under the provincial government's watch.

He was speaking at an imbizo in Khayelitsha on Monday, following a spate of deadly shootings over the weekend.

Over 30 people have been killed in mass shootings since March this year.

Cele went on a scathing attack against authorities in the Western Cape who have suggested that the running of police is in better hands under the provincial government's watch.

He urged both the provincial and national governments to work together to fight crime.

The minister also reiterated that crime-ridden communities in the province received a lot of support from the police.

"How do we strengthen if there are weaknesses? Let's strengthen and work and go forward. South African police you would have to change the Constitution I don't know how long it will take."

Cele also said community neighbourhood watch groups should be given the necessary financial assistance as the police needed them in their fight against crime.