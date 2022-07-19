Go

Banyana edge Zambia to advance to Women's Afcon final

Banyana Banyana required a last gasp penalty against Zambia to advance to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Banyana Banyana beat Zambia 1-0 in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match on 18 July 2022. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
Banyana Banyana beat Zambia 1-0 in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match on 18 July 2022. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana required a last gasp penalty against Zambia to advance to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Linda Motlhalo converted a penalty in the 92nd minute of the match after forward Jermaine Seoposenwe was fouled in the penalty area. With the clock ticking down and the prospect of extra time looming, Motlhalo held her nerve to break the deadlock and seal South Africa's spot in the final against tournament host, Morocco.

The final will be played on 23 July.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA