As trial continues, Sindiso Magaqa's family wants answers about his murder

On Monday, only three of the four accused appeared before the court, with accused number four, Sibusiso Ncengwa, absent.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Sindiso Magaqa murder trial is set to continue in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning, with the family saying they need closure.

His absence was due to miscommunication about being brought to the court.

At the same time, one of his co-accused will undergo mental assessment.

Magaqa died in 2017 after being wounded in an ambush.



The court said that all four accused would be in dock on Tuesday.

Accused number three went for a mental check on Monday and accused number four is expected to be also present in court despite his absence.

Sindiso Magaqa’s family is hoping that the trial proceedings will reveal more information.

His cousin, Lwazi Magaqa: "The family wants closure on this case, and also we want to know the masterminds."

He told Eyewitness News that Monday’s proceedings opened up old wounds for Magaqa’s mother.

"It’s very much painful now, just because Sindiso’s mother is around for the first time. She is crying because she sees that this case is being delayed."

The State has indicated that it wants the matter to proceed.