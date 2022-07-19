Go

Actor Busi Lurayi remembered as fun, comedic at memorial service

Friends, family and colleagues have gathered at the Market Theatre on Tuesday afternoon where a memorial service for the actor was held.

The memorial service of the late Busi Lurayi on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - Late actor Busisiwe Lurayi has been remembered as a fun, and comedic member of her family who loved acting and performing from a very young age.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Market Theatre on Tuesday afternoon where a memorial service for the actor was held.

Lurayi was found unresponsive at her home by her father, last week, with the cause of her death still unknown.

Many laughed as Lurayi's aunt shared memories of her in their home and reminisced about her niece's very first performance.

“Her first performance on stage was at a creche in Tembisa, we were there as family members and we were just watching her and couldn’t understand how she could remember her lines at four years old because she couldn’t read.”

