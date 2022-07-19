Actor Busi Lurayi remembered as fun, comedic at memorial service

Friends, family and colleagues have gathered at the Market Theatre on Tuesday afternoon where a memorial service for the actor was held.

JOHANNESBURG - Late actor Busisiwe Lurayi has been remembered as a fun, and comedic member of her family who loved acting and performing from a very young age.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Market Theatre on Tuesday afternoon where a memorial service for the actor was held.

Lurayi was found unresponsive at her home by her father, last week, with the cause of her death still unknown.