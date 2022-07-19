12 people accused of murder, robbery in Alex still seeking legal representation

The accused, aged between 18 and 25, are believed to be behind the murders of two people who were shot during a robbery that took place at five different locations.

JOHANNESBURG - The 12 suspects arrested in connection with an alleged terror spree unleashed on the community in Alexandra are still seeking legal representation.

They appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Monday facing two counts of murder, four of attempted murder, possession of stolen property and an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwane said that the 12 accused have been granted time to obtain legal representation.

"The case was postponed to the 25th of July 2022 for all accused to get legal representation and for the State to prepare for a possible bail application," she said.