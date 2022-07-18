Inquiry hears allegations that Mkhwebane deviated from standard procedure

A former lead investigator in the Office of the Public Protector, Tebogo Kekana, took the stand on Monday. He said Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed to follow standard procedure while compiling a report on the South African Reserve Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - A former lead investigator in the Office of the Public Protector has detailed how Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed to follow standard procedure when investigating the South African Reserve Bank.

On Monday, the hearings into the suspended public protector's fitness to hold office continued for a sixth day.

Tebogo Kekana was the first witness to testify this week. He had to be subpoenaed to give evidence, because he did not want to appear before the the Section 194 Inquiry.

Last week, MPs heard from a legal expert, Hassen Ebrahim who have gave a presentation on the founding values of the Constitution, and emphasised the need for a fit and proper person to occupy the public protector position. The second witness was former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg.

Kekane told the inquiry that Mkhwebane’s provisional CIEX report, also known as the SARB report, was never quality assured before it was leaked. Kekana said this was a crucial departure from standard procedure.

He further claimed that Mkhwebane invited the Black First Land First movement to make submissions on the investigation, even though they were not involved in the case, or any other related matter.

“The person who was tasked with quality assurance in the office informed me that he never quality assured it.”

The hearing continues.

WATCH: Committee for Section 194 Enquiry, 18th July 2022