'The struggle was in her bones': Albie Sachs pays homage to late Jessie Duarte

Sachs has joined South Africans from all walks of life and politicians across political lines in extending their condolences to the family and friends of the late ANC deputy secretary-general.

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid stalwart and former Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs has paid homage to the legacy of Jessie Duarte.

Sachs has joined South Africans from all walks of life and politicians across political lines in extending their condolences to the family and friends of the late African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general.

Duarte passed away on Sunday at the age of 68 after an eight-month battle with cancer.

#RIPJessieDuarte | Duartes coffin has now been drapes in the SA flag. ~K pic.twitter.com/x6rmKef2OP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2022

She was a political activist since her teenage years but had been forced to leave her party work last November due to the severity of her illness.

While her political career started in 1979, when struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu recruited her to establish women’s structures throughout the country, she remained a fierce voice of reason within the ANC.

As deputy secretary-general of the ANC, Yasmin “Jessie” Duarte was known for being outspoken, tough and a force in the South African political landscape.

Former Constitutional Court Judge and human rights activist, Albie Sachs, said that even at a young age Duarte was an uncompromising critic of social injustice.

"When I first came across her, I was in exile and we had a very strong component of African feminists in the African movement and one of those who stood out was Jessie Duarte. It's that striking spirit that she had... strong-willed... I would say the struggle was absolutely in her bones," Sachs recalled.

Sachs said that as the country found itself facing a number of political and socio-economic challenges, many of those in public office can learn from Durate’s legacy.

"I think it's her spirit, the kind of sharpness, she spoke her mind... she came out, not everybody agreed with her opinions and we need to be upfront, we need to be direct with whatever party we belong to," Sachs said.

Duarte was laid to rest on Sunday.

Several memorial services will be held to honour her life this week.

WATCH: 'Hamba kahle Mkhonto we Sizwe': Jessie Duarte laid to rest