Magashule praises Jessie Duarte as a 'unifier'

Embattled Ace Magashule worked closely with Jessie Duarte in the governing party's secretariat. He said he would remember the stalwart as a principled leader.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule has hailed the late Jessie Duarte as a unifier.

The country bid farewell to the ANC stalwart at a funeral service at the Westpark Cemetery on Sunday, just hours after the news of her passing broke. Mourners gathered for at the minimalistic service and shared stories of a fierce woman and a formidable leader.

The embattled Magashule worked closely with Duarte in the governing party's secretariat. The pair, well-known allies of each other, were the engine of the party.

2021 proved to be a difficult year for Duarte when she signed off on Magashule's suspension amid his highly-publicised fraud and corruption trial. But Magashule told media, outside Duarte's home in Observatory, that the move hadn't strained their close working relationship.

Duarte, also a close ally of former President Jacob Zuma, remained loyal to the former head of state even when she served the party under President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration. Magashule said that Duarte's support of Zuma was unwavering, in a bid to forge unity in the party. "She was very clear that the ANC has never abandoned the former president. She told and assured the president that the entire movement will forever respect him," Magashule said.

Magashule added that he would remember Duarte as a principled leader.

