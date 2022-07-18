Sundowns agree long-term extension with forward Shalulile The Namibian forward signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Chloorkop-based club until 2027. Mamelodi sundowns

Peter Shalulile JOHANNESBURG - Reigning DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have retained the services of their most prized asset, striker Peter Shalulile, for another five years. The Namibian forward signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Chloorkop-based club until 2027.

Sundowns expressed their delight when confirming the agreement with the player that co-coach, Manqoba Mngqithi, has often called a model professional and one of the best players he has ever worked with. !



We are delighted to announce our Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile has signed a 5-year contract extension with The Brazilians!



More goals, more celebrations, more records, more Shalulile

Shalulile had a prolific 2021/22 campaign where he became the first player to score back-to-back league hat-tricks in the PSL and for much of the term seemed on course to break Collins Mbesuma’s 17-year-old record of 25 goals in a season. Shalulile eventually fell two short on 23, but still scooped the Golden Boot prize along with winning both the 2021/22 PSL Footballer of the Season and DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season awards.

“I’m so grateful and pleased to have signed an extension with the Yellow Nation… This season we are continuing to make history. The sky is the limit,” Shalulile said.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians have been busy with pre-season training ahead of the upcoming campaign. They are gunning for a sixth consecutive Premiership title and co-coach Rulani Mokwena thinks they are capable of improving and adding more silverware to the treble haul they picked up last season.

“We are always setting new standards at this magnificent club. The plan is to set new targets for next season and we will be determined more than ever to achieve them,” Mokwena said.