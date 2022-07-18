Go

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed as one suspect is not present in court

The fourth accused Sibusiso Ncalane was not in court on Monday due to miscommunication related to his transportation from a Kokstad prison to Pietermaritzburg.

Three of the four suspects accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa in court on Monday, 18 July 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
PIETERMARITZBURG - The long-awaited case of slain African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa has been postponed due issues linked with two of the accused in the matter.

While accused number three, Mlungisi Ncalane, will undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Their lawyer, who is also representing accused number one, asked for the matter to be postponed to Tuesday.

The four men accused of Magaqa’s murder also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Magaqa was shot in 2017 in his hometown of uMzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal and later died in hospital.

On Monday morning, Judge Kate Pillay questioned the absence of accused number four in court.

State prosecutor Lawrence Gcabashe told the court there was miscommunication with transporting him to Pietermaritzburg from Kokstad.

His lawyer, advocate Shane Matthews, told the court the proceedings had to be adjourned until Tuesday so that he could be present in court.

However, he also dropped a bombshell and said accused number three - who is still out on bail- needs to undergo a mental evaluation.

Pillay agreed to both of Matthews’ requests.

Accused number three will on Monday go for psychiatric evaluation while number four will be transported to Pietermaritzburg to stand trial.

The matter will continue on Tuesday morning.

