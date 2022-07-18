Seething taxi industry promises national shutdown over petrol hike

Taxis are the most utilised form of public transport in the country. Taxi associations have taken the decision to increase fares on different routes to accommodate the petrol price hike. But members of the sector said the increase in fuel prices is still taking its toll.

JOHANNESBURG - The recent petrol price hike is taking a toll on the public transport sector and the taxi industry is not planning on taking it lying down.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will this week attempt to begin talks with taxi association leaders. The minister hopes to look at ways to alleviate the impact of the petrol price hike and avert a shutdown. Due to the recent increase of between R2.37 and R2.57 for a litre of petrol, taxi fares have been hiked by at least R2 per trip.

The latest petrol price hike has sparked outrage across several industries. South Africans have been vocal about the impact of the hike - as the fuel price usually has a direct effect on the general cost of living.

Taxis are the most utilised form of public transport in the country. Taxi associations have taken the decision to increase fares on different routes to accommodate the petrol price hike. But members of the sector said the increase in fuel prices is still taking its toll. Leaders in the taxi industry have called for government's intervention.

A taxi national shutdown usually brings large parts of the country to a standstill and has a direct impact on our economy. Mbalula will this week meet with the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), and Santaco bosses, to discuss how this can be avoided.