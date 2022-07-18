Orlando Pirates bid farewell to Happy Jele

The Buccaneers made the announcement on Monday morning following lengthy discussions and deliberations between club chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza, and the player.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates captain, Happy Jele, is leaving the club after 16 years.

The 35-year-old’s contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021/22 season and the club presented various job options available to the long-serving defender in a non-playing capacity. However, Jele expressed his intention to continue playing football beyond the 2021/2022 term, which was deemed not possible at the Sea Robbers.

In a statement confirming the developments, Pirates stated their appreciation for the lanky stalwart.

“Everyone at Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to express the enormous gratitude to Happy Jele and wish him the very best of luck for the future,” the club said.

Jele departs the only club he has played for in his professional career as a modern-day legend. He made over 400 appearances in the club’s famous colours and scored 18 goals while winning eight trophies. He is also the last member of the double treble-winning side’s of 2011 and 2012 to depart the Soweto giants.

“Happy is a special character who has answered every call the club has made of him throughout the years which is why he has a future at the club beyond his playing days” the statement read.