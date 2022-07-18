NPA frustrated by postponements in Gumede trial

Gumede and her co-accused allegedly flouted procurement processes for a waste removal tender, which the city forked out R320 million for.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed its frustration after the start of trial against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede on Monday hit yet another nag.

Municipal officials are accused of channeling the tender to specific contractors and receiving kickbacks.

The trial was due to kick off on Monday, but proceedings had to be postponed after some of the accused's counsel indicated there were cash flow problems.

The State has been ready to start the trial since at least last year.

The NPA’s KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the prosecution had come to court fully prepared to finally get the ball rolling and that the postponement had caught them by surprise.

“From the State’s side, we were actually ready to proceed with the trial, we had our witnesses ready, they’ve been prepared, they’ve been in court, and we were ready to proceed with the trial. When we get to court, however, we’ve been advised that some of the defence counsel were not paid and they were therefore not ready to start with the trial today. It was for that reason we had to postpone the matter for a further pre-trial on 27 July where hopefully these issues can be ironed out and we can get started with the trial.”

The case has been dragging through the courts for more than three years at this point and with a staggering 2,739 counts and 22 accused listed in the indictment, the trial is expected to span several more months if not years.

So, the State is eager to get the ball rolling and said the defence’s financial issues were now standing in the way of that.

“It’s actually hampering the process of us starting the trial and then finalising it.”

The case is due back in court for another pre-trial conference next week. The accused are then due back before the judge on 1 August.