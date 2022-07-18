Mandela's legacy has been corrupted by those in govt, say some citizens While South Africans have been urged to celebrate the late Nelson Mandela’s birthday with acts of charity and service, some residents in Joburg say the day to remember Madiba and his legacy has been corrupted by those in government. Nelson Mandela

Mandela Square SANDTON - While South Africans have been urged to celebrate the late Nelson Mandela’s birthday with acts of charity and service, some residents in Joburg say the day to remember Madiba and his legacy has been corrupted by those in government. Thousands, if not millions, of people across the world, and particularly in South Africa, spend 67 minutes of their time on Mandela Day to better the community and give back to those in need in honour of South Africa’s founding democratic president, who would have turned 104 this year. South Africans have been urged to come out in their numbers to Mandela Square in Sandton to celebrate the late Nelson Mandelas Birthday with acts of charity and service#MandelaDay #67minutes pic.twitter.com/DiKa6r6NPc EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2022

The 67 minutes of goodwill mark every year Mandela spent as a public servant while also being incarcerated.

It’s this selfless and unwavering commitment that has seen non-profit organisations like Ladles of Love lead some of the biggest campaigns on Mandela Day to feed the hungry.

This year, the NGO has gathered at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton to build the world’s largest food can mosaic.

Those who have donated food cans and volunteered their time say it’s up to society to step into the leadership vacuum left by government.

Volunteers said that the greatest contribution we could make today was to emulate the values of Madiba.