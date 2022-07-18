NMF to highlight food security, climate change this Mandela Day

The foundation's Tshepang Motsekuoa said that they'd found that supplying people with food was not as sustainable as teaching and assisting them with ways and means to feed themselves.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Foundation is using Mandela Day to highlight the plight of food security and climate change.

Its call to action is "Fund, Plant, Feed and Sustain".

Monday 18 July marks former President Nelson Mandela's birthday, a day set aside to dedicate 67 minutes to doing something good.

That number symbolises the 67 years that the world icon spent as an activist fighting for justice, equality and human rights, including during his incarceration.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's message this Mandela Day is: "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are".

The focus is based on promoting community and home-based gardens, supporting fruit and indigenous tree planting and creating awareness about how food security intersects with climate change.

She said that they were marking Mandela Day in Madiba's home province of the Eastern Cape, starting in Mvezo, where fruit and indigenous trees would be planted.

"We will be going to community gardens and backyard gardens, cleaning gardens, planting seedlings...," Motsekuoa said.

When the UN General Assembly declared Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009, Madiba called on the world to honour him by helping their communities.