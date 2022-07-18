Nelson Mandela Day is about inculcating a culture of service: Ramaphosa

The President said corruption has eaten away at the nation’s soul and has severely eroded the social compact between the state and citizens. But he said Nelson Mandela Day is an opportunity to remember that these problems, like so many we've faced before, are not insurmountable.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Day is about inculcating a culture of service - that lasts beyond the 67 minutes set aside on 18 July every year. That's according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who has used his weekly letter to discuss the importance of today. The number 67 symbolises the amount of years the global icon spent fighting for justice, equality, and human rights.

When the UN General Assembly declared Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009 - Madiba called on citizens of the world to honour him by helping their communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described this as a difficult time for South Africa. He said the country is in the midst of an energy crisis that's causing great hardship. He also said a spate of violent crimes is heightening fear and insecurity in communities, and poverty and unemployment is taking a heavy toll on millions who are struggling to make ends meet.

Ramaphosa adds that corruption has eaten away at the nation’s soul and has severely eroded the social compact between the state and citizens. But he said Nelson Mandela Day is an opportunity to remember that these problems, like so many we've faced before, are not insurmountable and can be overcome.

The president said today gives South Africans a chance to recommit to upholding the values that Madiba stood for, and to build the South Africa to which he's dedicated his life.

Ramaphosasa added that the world icon always reminded us that there is no easy walk to freedom, and that South Africans share a common responsibility for nation-building.