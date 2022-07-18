Sindiso Magaqa murder trial: Legal representative of accused wants postponement

This is after accused number four Sibusiso Ncengwa - who is the only one still in custody did not arrive for the case.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of the slain former African National Congress Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa has finally started - but one of the legal representatives wants the matter to be postponed.

The State said this was due to miscommunication about bringing him to Pietermaritzburg from a Kokstad prison.

His lawyer, Advocate Shane Matthews, also representing accused number one and number three told the court that he would be applying for the postponement on Monday.

He said with the absence of one of his clients, the matter should at least stand down until Tuesday morning.

Matthews also cited some challenges with accused number three, Mlungisi Ncalane, saying he may need to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

It was in 2017 when Magaqa was shot multiple times in his hometown while sitting in his car with his colleagues, Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabulile Msiya - who were all Mzimkhulu councillors at the time.

Although they survived, Magaqa later died at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban after he complained about stomach issues.

But his family alleged that he was poisoned by those behind his assassination attempt.

Early this year, the National Prosecuting Authority announced that three of the accused were released on R5,000 bail each, while one, who did not apply for bail, was kept behind bars.