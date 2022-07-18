International conference aimed at advancing chemistry education kicks off in CT

The 26th International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) Conference on Chemistry Education serves as a platform for educators and researchers to network and exchange ideas.

CAPE TOWN - An international conference aimed at advancing chemistry education has kicked off in Cape Town on Monday.

The week-long event, normally held every two years, has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairperson of the conference, Emeritus Associate professor Betty Davidowitz said it was an opportunity for educators from around the globe to share ideas.

“We will have oral lectures and posters. So, cases for researchers at all stages of their career, typically students may present a poster, especially at the beginning of their project.”

Davidowitz said the event also boasted a Teacher’s Day this coming Friday: “We have 105 local and regional teachers from all over South Africa and we managed to get sponsorship for that and subject advisors.”

The event is the second to be held in Africa and the fourth in the southern hemisphere.