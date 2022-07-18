INSIDE EWN ROUND TABLE: What's behind the mass shootings in SA?

A round table discussion to unpack and understand the recent mass shootings and killings

JOHANNESBURG - The state of South Africa’s safety and security remains in question as the mass shootings and killings have been on-going, inflicting fear and shock in the democratic country.

The recent mass shootings and killings have inflicted fear among South Africans as in the weekend we woke up to the news that four people were killed and two others injured in a shooting in Thembelihle informal settlement in Lenasia.

A group of people were apparently seated around a fire when an unknown suspect or suspects began shooting at them.

While in Alexandra an armed robbery claimed the lives of about six people, among them Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha.

According to authorities, the suspects are locals - aged between 23 and 33 - and were arrested on Friday afternoon.

In earlier attacks, 22 people died in three violent shootings in three provinces.

In Pietermaritzburg, two men entered a tavern and indiscriminately opened fire on the patrons, resulting in at least 12 people being shot and four dead.

In Soweto, 15 people were massacred at the Nomzamo tavern in Orlando East when unknown assailants opened fire on 23 people after midnight, leaving 10 others wounded and needing to be rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

In East London, Duncan Village residents reacted with shock at the shooting of three young people, just a few days after the burial of 21 young people who died at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park.

In Free State, police have confirmed the discovery of seven bodies at a farm in Kestell.

The discovery was made by a farmer in the area on Friday. Police say the motive for the killings was unknown.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma is joined by a panel of experts to discuss what is behind the recent mass killings in South Africa, that have inflicted fear.

The panel includes Jasmine Opperman - Security Consultant, specialising in extremism and political violence; Thembisa Fakude - senior research director at Africa-Asia Dialogues; and former police Major-General Jeremy Veary who is now working with Gun Free.

Listen to the conversation below for what they had to say.