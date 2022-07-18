Gumede to object to racketeering charges against her when case resumes in August

The most serious charge on the lengthy indictment, a conviction on racketeering carries with it a hefty sentence of up to life in prison or a fine of as much as R1 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Former mayor of eThekwini Zandile Gumede is challenging the racketeering charges levelled against her.

The case against Gumede and her 21 co-accused in which they’re accused of having flouted due process in the awarding of a R320 million waste removal tender, came before the Durban High Court on Monday, for what was supposed to be the start of the trial.

However, the matter was postponed until next week after the court heard that three of the accused were having cash flow problems and hadn’t paid their legal representatives.

During proceedings, Gumede’s counsel also indicated their intention to move an objection to some of the 2,739 counts listed in the indictment, specifically those relating to the crime of racketeering.

But the former mayor isn’t taking the racketeering charges against her lying down and is fighting to have them dropped.

Her counsel, advocate Jay Naidoo, told the court during Monday’s proceedings they would be objecting to certain counts in the indictment.

Speaking outside court, he said: “The particulars that we’ve been supplied with do not sustain the allegations of racketeering. We’ve asked for further particulars and in request to our response for further particulars, they still don’t sustain the racketeering counts.”

Naidoo said they were hoping to lodge the objection on 1 August, when the accused would due back in the dock.

“If we are fortunate enough to have the indictment read to the accused on 1 August, we will lodge those objections and have them heard, then the court will have to make a ruling in terms of the objections we’ve raised. The State may either proceed as they are and take their chances or make certain amendments to the indictment but that remains to be seen.”

The case is back in court next week for a pre-trial hearing but only the legal representatives are required to attend.