Four men accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa set to go on trial

DURBAN - The murder trial of former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa is set to begin at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning.

Magaqa was shot in 2017 in his hometown of Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal and died in hospital.

But his family alleged that he was poisoned by those behind his assassination attempt.

The four men accused of his murder also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The trial is set to down to run until 12 August 2022.

Mbulelo Mpofana, Sibonelo Myeza, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa - these are the men accused of killing Magaqa.

They are set to stand trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court as of Monday morning.

Magaqa was shot multiple times while sitting in his car with his colleagues, Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabulile Msiya - all were Mzimkhulu councillors at the time.

Although they all survived, Magaqa later died at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban after he complained about stomach issues.

Early this year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that three of the accused were released on R5,000 bail each, while one, who did not apply for bail, was kept behind bars.

The matter is set to proceed until next month.